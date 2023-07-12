Tenterfield Star
Stunning Tenterfield home ready for new owners says Harold Curry Real Estate

July 13 2023 - 9:30am
Fully renovated with rural outlook
Fully renovated with rural outlook

  • 69 Riley Street, Tenterfield
  • $799,000
  • Agency: Harold Curry
  • Agent: Lisa Curry, 0412 360 430
  • Inspect by appointment

In a north facing elevated position, this property has a commanding presence and it is must for your inspection list.

