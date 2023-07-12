Fully renovated with rural outlook

In a north facing elevated position, this property has a commanding presence and it is must for your inspection list.
Sitting across 1310 square metres on a rural setting you are greeted with a designer formal hedged garden of 450 Buxus plants, a parterre rose garden boasting over 100 heritage roses, iris and English cottage perennials.
The renovated home is well set up for a home business with a separate entrance and amenities, Airbnb or a large family home with granny flat or teenager's retreat.
It comprises of six bedrooms and three bathrooms, formal dining formal sitting rooms, an eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry, family room with wood heating, two north-facing outdoor areas and private rear courtyard and entertainment area.
The home has new quality carpet and fresh paint. There is an attached double carport and a 3-bay shed provides a workshop and storage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.