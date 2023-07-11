Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Melbourne International Comedy Festival roadshow plays at Tenterfield School of Arts

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2023 - 8:47am, first published July 11 2023 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival performed at Tenterfield School of Arts on Saturday, July 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.