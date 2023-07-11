The Melbourne International Comedy Festival performed at Tenterfield School of Arts on Saturday, July 8.
The show was part of a national tour.
With over 70 stops on its journey, neighbourhoods across Australia are getting to see familiar favourites from the 2023 festival line-up, alongside the most talked-about breakthrough stars of the moment all jam-packed into one show-stopping night of laughs.
Comedians Daniel Connell, Blake Freeman, David Quirk and He Huang entertained the local audience.
