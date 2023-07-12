A POPULAR music program has been enjoyed by students and teachers across the region.
Tenterfield played host to the Beat of the Bush music festival which runs with the Winter School Music Program.
It is a rural version of the very popular city music school run by Dr James Cuskelly and his international team under the Cuskelly College of Music banner.
It has given country kids access to an opportunity to enjoy music, particularly with so many families stressed by drought when it started in 2019.
The week-long event finished with a final concert at Tenterfield High School.
It featured choir groups with instrumental and theatre ensembles.
"The Cuskelly College of Music is committed to finding pathways for everyone to be involved in music making and learning, and the provision of programs to those who live in regional areas is of particular importance," Dr Cuskelly said.
"The Winter School Music Program brings world-class musicians and music educators together in a small rural town and provides the opportunity for engagement in music through a range of programs for both students and adults.
"At the very heart of this program is the firm belief that life is better when we are all actively involved in making music together.
"Importantly, the Winter School Music Program is organised in a way which allows access for people who have never learned music before as well as offering challenge and extension to those who already have skills and knowledge.
"It is this inclusive approach which promotes a sense of shared endeavour and which ensures success for all involved."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
