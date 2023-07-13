A COUNCIL in New England has shot down rumours about the sale of the towns biggest childcare centre.
Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie said there were no plans to sell the building that the Tenterfield Child Care Centre occupies.
"There has been no decision regarding the premises currently housing the Tenterfield Child Care Centre, and contrary to misinformation going around about them being evicted on July 1, the childcare has a lease until March 23," Cr Petrie said.
"Council has to continue to make further savings and cost cutting including the sale of more assets.
"We're trying to be financially sustainable and maintain the core necessary services for the whole of the community, while at the same time trying to support the community facilities that are operating out of council buildings as best we can.
"Out of courtesy, we advised anyone involved with our buildings and assets that there is a chance of a potential sale.
"We wanted them to be aware of the situation so they could explore opportunities at that building or elsewhere."
Mayor Petrie said the centre has offered to increase the rent in hopes of securing a long-term lease.
The current lease is over one building and yard, however they currently occupy the neighbouring land as well.
She said council will have to take that into account and plan to have further discussions with the centre.
"Council recognises the Childcare Centre do an excellent job and have had a lot of community input over 37 years, which is why we gave them fair warning that if the buildings ended up on the market they have plenty of time to consider their various options," Cr Petrie said.
"We are aware there is a waiting list of 20 kids for childcare services.
"The community discussion on this topic has highlighted the need for further childcare in town, including before and after school care, which would help out businesses in town that desperately need staff, as well as opening employment opportunities for residents."
