Tenterfield Rotary Club concluded another successful year with their annual changeover being held at the Tenterfield Golf Club recently.
Outgoing President Shauna Bolton reported that the year had been extremely busy but very rewarding with the showcase event of the year being the return of the Bavarian Brass Band from Germany for their first visit since 2019.
Thirty-two musicians enjoyed a week of Tenterfield hospitality, cultural events and concerts culminating in the Beerfest.
The year also saw the club active with the Halloween Dance supporting youth activities, Christmas Fair - a joint venture with Tenterfield Lions with all profits raised being donated to Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Easter stall for Polio Plus, Braidies Trivia Night to raise funds for the Tenterfield High School Year 11 Driver Awareness Program, assisting the Show Society manning the back gate, breakfast catering for the Granite to Gravel Bike Ride, a weekend visit with the Rotary Club of Capalaba, Queensland.
Joint ventures with Tenterfield Lions Club included presenting the Senior's Week Festival events, the Volunteer Festival just recently held at the Reid Pavillion, Tenterfield Showgrounds and assisting with catering at the Moto Guzzi weekend at Mingoola.
Overall, the Rotary Club of Tenterfield has donated over $20,000 to local community organisations and other Rotary International charities this year.
Major project for this year was the continued beautification of Ottobeuren Park next to the Tenterfield water supply with construction of a bench seat, table and chairs, tree planting and general tidy up of the area.
The night was capped off with three members being awarded Paul Harris Fellows - Shauna Bolton, Frances Overell and Caitlin Reid, for their ongoing and significant contributions to this community and club in general.
Outgoing President Shauna Bolton thanked her committee for their support and hard work and wished incoming President Jacqueline Plaice all the best for her year.
