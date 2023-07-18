'Exceeded my expectations': Tenterfield turns out for a good cause

In true Tenterfield style, the community turned out to support a good cause.
The Tenterfield Tigers junior and senior rugby league clubs put together a fundraiser for Brendan O'Reilly.
The 30-year-old was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, a rare neurological condition which sees inflammation on the brain and spinal cord which results in symptoms similar to multiple sclerosis.
O'Reilly's parents Marie (nee Petrie) and David are from Tenterfield but moved closer to Brisbane in 2005.
In late January, Brendan was admitted to hospital with what doctors initially thought was a stroke.
He was transferred to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. Then his left side became paralysed. It took three weeks for the diagnosis of ADEM.
Debbie Minns pulled together a fundraiser in conjunction with the rugby league fixtures to help support O'Reilly and his young family.
During the junior and senior games, the Lions club ran a canteen with all proceeds going to the cause.
The junior Tigers also held a raffle which proved popular.
Around 55 items were donated and auctioned off on Saturday night following the matches.
Minns was initially hoping for $10,000 but the figure is now estimated to be around $25,000.
"The crowd were so enthusiastic and kept the auctioneers on their toes," she said.
"Absolutely amazing, it exceeded my expectations big time."
The highest selling item was a Townes Contracting load of cement valued at $1000.
It sold for $1700.
"Tenterfield in its true spirit turned up and bid like crazy," Minns said.
"Some items went for double their value and nothing went under its value.
"We would like to thank all donors for their support and also those who filled the tavern to bid on the night. The auctioneers Jake Smith and Matt Duff kept the crowd entertained."
More than 100 people were there for the auction as well as Brendan's parents David and Marie O'Reilly.
Minns said they "were very thankful for what Tigers and Tenterfield did for their son."
"At this stage it looks like we will be giving Brendan approx. $25k to help with his recovery."
"I am very proud to do so.
"Tenterfield is definitely a wonderful community."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
