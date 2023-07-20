So, it is farewell to the Tenterfield Visitors Information Centre - apparently!
With the proposed closure of The Tenterfield Visitors Information Centre, it is timely that we should, as a community, reflect on what this means to our wonderful community and its past commitment to tourism in Tenterfield.
Of course, Tenterfield, for many years led the way developing a tourism industry long before the movement was popularised.
Tenterfield, along with Glen Innes, were ahead of the game when they agreed to co-fund a tourism officer for the two communities back in 1980.
In 1990 Tenterfield developed a Visitor Information Centre with co-operation between the Tenterfield Visitors Association, Salvation Army, the community, and Tenterfield Shire Council.
This facility was further developed with funding from the BIG SKY tourism campaign around 1998 elevating Tenterfield to the status of Gateway to the New England and Granite Belt.
From this period forward, and up to 2015, the Tenterfield Visitors Association (TVA) ran tourism for Tenterfield and surrounding communities with a small budget that was supplemented by the Tenterfield Shire Council.
The facility operated with a full-time manager, Mrs Patti Ainsworth (deceased), and a strong band of dedicated volunteers.
Patti was revered throughout the tourism community on the New England and beyond with many other towns implementing her Tourism Business plan, and we enjoyed tremendous exposure at many tourism events including caravan and camping shows and regular appearances on national breakfast shows.
Much of the promotion generated by the TVA was funded through subscriptions to the organisation and sponsorship.
The Tenterfield Visitor Booklet was a forward-thinking publication created by Patti and her volunteers and fully funded through advertising.
In 2015 the Tenterfield Shire Council decided to remove the Tenterfield Visitors Association from the building and assume responsibility for all tourism activity in the Tenterfield Shire.
This action was against recommendations from the Tenterfield Shire Council's finance director, other officers of council, several councillors, and the community.
At the time of its disbursement the association had a healthy membership, strong group of volunteers (all have since severed ties with any volunteer work associated with the Tenterfield Shire Council as many also volunteered at the School of Arts) and a healthy bank balance of approximately $70,000 which eventually went to the Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism Business and Industry to be used in tourism promotion/activity.
So, eight years later we are left with a building in poor condition (supposably), a debt that is way above anything the TVA would have created and a band of volunteers that have disengaged because they were not appreciated or valued.
Council continues to use its financial situation as reasons why they need to sell off this building and others, including the 2 Ten FM radio building, Childcare Centre, and removal of the Tenterfield Band Hall, (not to mention the debacle that has befallen the Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts), all facilities that exist are due to the hard work and commitment of community and past support of previous council.
So, I am at a loss as to understand why the Visitor Information Centre has to be sold off when it could be handed over to the Tenterfield Chamber of Tourism, Industry and Business as part of the new proposed tourism body for Tenterfield.
A very warm thank you to all those who have contributed to the Tenterfield Tourism Industry in the past and good luck to the new venture, whatever that may look like.
