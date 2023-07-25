3 beds | 1 baths | 6 cars
This five-acre property, just minutes from town includes a unique independently powered three-bedroom home, that represents absolute style, presentation, and a complete self-sufficient lifestyle.
With a huge deck, the two-storey cabin fits comfortably into the showcase garden. The first level offers open-plan living with magnificent Oregon-lined cathedral ceilings, highlight windows, and spotted gum flooring.
There is a stylish kitchen with granite bench tops, a gas cooktop and oven, and a large country-size pantry.
Comfort is assured with the building's natural thermal efficiency and slow combustion heating. A solid staircase takes you to the loft-style main bedroom with an Oregon-lined ceiling.
The large deck is the ideal spot to relax and enjoy the prolific birdlife. Entertainers will love the firepit and covered gazebo with a pizza oven. An elevated pavilion is another covered area for entertaining.
There are numerous smaller sheds including the large powered 9x16m Colourbond workshed which is a serious workspace/vehicle storage with the added provision for a granny flat.
The 3.5kw solar system backed up by a 8kva Generator is housed very discretely. The wood storage and garden workshop also blend into the surroundings. Fruit trees and vegetable gardens are potager style and have produced prolific organic fruit and vegetables. Well watered with a bore, dam, and 24,000 gallons of water storage.
It's in a world of its own but just a few minutes' drive to Tenterfield and its buzzing café and business strip, the secluded environment provides a diverse display of flowers and trees.
