2 beds | 1 baths | 4 cars
Travel 16km south of Tenterfield and you will find this privately located lifestyle property with substantial improvements.
The property is on two titles and is 56.66 ha or 140 acres.
There is a neat two-bedroom weathertext and Colorbond steel frame home with a huge kitchen with a terrific bench and storage space. There is hot water from the combustion stove, and ample room for the dining table.
The spacious lounge room has a combustion heater and there is access to the deck through attractive timber French doors.
The deck is a lovely space with mountain views to the east and north.
There is no shortage of sheds, and these include a 21m x 10m timber and iron shed with power and carport parking bays. The 10m x 7m timber and iron shed has power, and the 6m x 4m Colorbond shed is mostly lined and could easily be a teenage retreat. Plus there is a 11m x 10m machinery shed and further up the track is a 21m x 7m timber and iron cottage/shed with a verandah, this is Ideal for guests or extended family who want some privacy.
Water is plentiful with four dams (two springfed0, 2 x 5000 gallon poly tanks, 1 x 2000 gallon poly tank, and a 1000 gallon poly tank. Two electric pressure pumps and a petrol pump are included.
This lifestyle property is well maintained with excellent views, interesting granite outcrops, and lovely shelter belts. A fair percentage of the property is cleared and would run a few head of cattle, sheep, or goats. It also has a set of timber stockyards.
Call Steve Alford today to arrange your inspection
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.