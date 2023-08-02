There is no shortage of sheds, and these include a 21m x 10m timber and iron shed with power and carport parking bays. The 10m x 7m timber and iron shed has power, and the 6m x 4m Colorbond shed is mostly lined and could easily be a teenage retreat. Plus there is a 11m x 10m machinery shed and further up the track is a 21m x 7m timber and iron cottage/shed with a verandah, this is Ideal for guests or extended family who want some privacy.