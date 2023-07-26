Tenterfield Star
New England mayors fight steep hike in emergency services levy

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 2 2023 - 11:59am, first published July 27 2023 - 5:30am
Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland, top and Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham want a fairer way of funding the state's emergency services.
NEW ENGLAND mayors are fighting a state government grab to raise the Emergency Services Levy.

LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

