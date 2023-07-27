Tenterfield Star
MP Adam Marshall said it is a crisis point with Armidale hospital to be left without any doctor for 60 hours next week

Updated August 2 2023 - 8:25am, first published July 28 2023 - 4:30am
NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has again called for urgent and immediate action to rectify the situation at Armidale Hospital Emergency Department, which he says will be left without any doctor for 60 hours during the next week, according to internal hospital rosters.

