There's two rounds left of the Border Rivers Rugby League competition and the Tenterfield Tigers sides are hoping to build enough momentum to carry them deep into the finals series.
They will travel to Ashford this Saturday to face Texas in both grades.
The league tag team is unbeaten and are guaranteed of the minor premiership.
The men's team will finish fourth and, although coming results won't change that, coach David Landers said it is important to finish with momentum for a first week finals match up against Stanthorpe.
"That is the biggest thing, if we can knock off Texas out there at Ashford and then beat Stanthorpe, in the minor semi we play Stanthorpe again," he said.
Getting numbers to travel to away games has been a struggle but things are looking up.
They have managed to secure a handful of reserves.
"The last couple of times we have had four or five reserves going away which isn't too bad," Landers said.
Landers believes the Tigers men "are definitely a chance once we get into the semis" of pushing for a title.
The Tigers will play their final home fixtures on Saturday, August 12 and will hold their Sponsors and Old Boys' Day events.
