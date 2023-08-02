The Tenterfield Bumblebees overcame a stacked Armidale Blues line-up to keep their New England Rugby Union finals hopes alive in the third-last fixture of the regular season.
Saturday saw the Bees at home to the Blues who added a handful of first and second graders to their side in an effort to qualify for the semi-finals.
But the Bees aimed up and won 20-17.
"They turned up with a pretty handy side," Bees coach Phil Jones said of the Blues.
"They admitted they were going to try and knock us out of that fourth place spot pretty well."
The Bees haven't put a lot of back-to-back games together this year.
They've forfeited and had forfeits against them.
Jones said "a lack of consistent footy" showed early.
"We got on top of them, it was a bit of a slow start, quite a few errors," he said.
"We stuck to our guns, it was a pretty physical sort of game but we came through in the end.
"When we held the ball and built some phases, we scored tries and that it is all it is about.
"We still had three or four of our better players out too so we did pretty well with what we had."
The win kept their hopes of earning a start in the semi-finals alive but the Blues are still hot on their heels.
The Bees will play in Glen Innes this Saturday against Tamworth and then play Albies in Tenterfield the following week.
"We have got to win this weekend and hope the Blues lose their next two, or one anyway," Jones said.
The main obstacle in their way is getting a full team on the park.
The Bees and the Elks have been sharing players so a fair portion have been playing two games of rugby in the one day.
"It has just been injuries and work commitments, it has just been everything," Jones said.
"Glen hasn't got heaps of numbers either.
"We are helping each other pretty well.
"My boys are backing up for them and they are backing up for us. Between the two of us, we wouldn't have 30 players each week."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.