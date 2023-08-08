How to repel and get rid of ants naturally

It's important to stop ants in their tracks before a full blown infestation occurs. Picture Shutterstock

Ants are fascinating creatures. But unless you have an ant farm, you probably don't want them inside your home. And you most certainly don't want them setting up shop in your kitchen.

Oftentimes, keeping ants at bay is as simple as keeping your floors, tables, and counter tops clean and free of food crumbs. But no matter how vigilant you are, at some point ants will find something to attract them. In fact, there are a number of ants crawling around on my desk this very moment. I never eat here so I've no idea what they're after.

It's important to stop ants in their tracks before a full blown infestation occurs. Many natural methods can be used for this purpose (emphasis on the word "natural"). This article highlights the best of them. But first a word about chemical pesticides.

Why you should avoid commercial insecticides

Ants are very, very annoying. It can be tempting to take the easy way out, which means going to the supermarket, picking up a bottle of aerosol insecticide, and spraying all possible ant entry points.

This is a bad idea for reasons that are fairly obvious. But let's quickly go over them.

Insecticides contain various toxins. The amount of toxicity in your average insecticide is designed to be low enough to allow you to safely use it around the home. But that doesn't mean it's harmless. Using too much insecticide, or using it the wrong way, can have all kinds of terrible outcomes for you, your children, and your pets.

Even limited exposure to chemical insecticides can cause negative health effects like headaches, nausea, and dizziness. It can also result in irritation to the eyes and skin. Moreover, insecticides have a foul, pungent odour that quickly pervades the entire room and lingers for a long time afterwards.

Commercial pesticides are nasty products that should be avoided as much as possible. If you must use them, wear a mask and gloves, and ensure your children and pets are nowhere near the area you're spraying.

Natural ant repellents

Now that we've eliminated poisonous pesticides from the equation, we can move to natural methods for repelling ants.

Vinegar

Ants don't like vinegar, but the real value of it is that, unlike many other products including bleach, vinegar erases the pheromones ants use to make their trails. You can use a spray made of equal parts distilled white vinegar and water. Or you can apply the vinegar directly. Vinegar also works well as an all-purpose cleaner.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice works much like vinegar does, meaning it wipes out ants' scent trails so they no longer have any sense of direction. Saturate a cloth or rag in lemon water (more lemon juice is better) and wipe down areas where you've noticed ants roaming around.

Note: it pays to be patient. Before hitting the ants with vinegar or lemon, wait to see the point at which they're entering and exiting your kitchen. That's the best spot to apply your deterrent.

Peppermint

Peppermint is a natural insect repellent. You can buy peppermint essential oil online.



Fill a spray bottle with water, add 30-40 drops of peppermint oil, and spray the solution as needed. You can also add vinegar to the solution. In addition to repelling ants, peppermint functions as a natural air freshener.

Coffee grounds

If you know where the ants are coming from, sprinkle coffee grounds as a repellent. You can also sprinkle them in your cupboards, pantry, and around your counter tops.

Cayenne pepper

Ants hate the smell of cayenne pepper (also black pepper). As with coffee, sprinkle it liberally around your kitchen, and any other areas where you've noticed ants.

Salt water

Why salt kills ants appears to be a matter of scientific debate. The point is, it works pretty well. You have a couple options here.

The first is to boil salt water, and let it cool off before putting it in a spray bottle and applying it wherever and whenever you spot ants.

The second option is find where the ant colony is located, boil a pot of salt water, and then dump the entirety of it into the nest. Obviously, this works best if you can manage to track the ants outside.

Boric acid (Borax)

When all else fails, as it oftentimes does, boric acid (aka Borax) is the way to go. In your metaphorical war with ants, boric acid is the atomic bomb. While very lethal to ants, boric acid is only harmful to humans in very large doses. It can be harmful to pets, however, so store it someplace where they can't get at it, for instance inside shipping boxes.

Making an effective boric acid solution is simple. You need three ingredients: boric acid, sugar, and water.

Mix four parts sugar with one part boric acid. (This doesn't have to be exact 3:1 and 5:1 ratios are also fine.) Add a little warm water and stir gently. Let it sit for five minutes. Note that the solution should have the consistency of paste; adjust the amount of water accordingly.

Find a shallow container-one that ants won't have difficulty getting into, and pour your boric acid solution into it. (A sheet of aluminium foil works as well.) Place the container where you see the most ants. It might take them a few hours, but eventually they'll find it and begin carrying small amounts back to their colony, where it wreaks havoc.

This method can destroy a smaller ant colony in as little as 24 hours. For larger colonies, you may need to repeat the process three or four times.