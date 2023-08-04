Tenterfield Star
Home/Photos and Video

Former Inverell High School students Imogen McDonald and Han Worsley play key roles in Country to Canberra program

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated August 9 2023 - 8:56am, first published August 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NATIONAL leadership program has been helping girls in rural areas reach their potential since it started in 2014.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.