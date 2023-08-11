The role of livestock insurance in protecting Australian farmers

Having livestock insurance is the best way to give you peace of mind over your farming business. Picture Shutterstock

Livestock farming has many associated risks and challenges.

Animals are vulnerable to illness and injury and the effects of extreme weather conditions. Additionally, cultural shifts have spear-headed a change in consumer demand, while alternate protein sources place a looming challenge over the demand for meat.

Having livestock insurance is the best way to give you peace of mind over your farming business; there are many different policies available to suit your individual needs and budget.

In this article we discuss the top five threats to livestock farming and how insurance can protect you in such circumstances.

Top 5 threats to livestock

1. Illness and disease:

Illness and disease amongst livestock reduces productivity, decreases market value and presents a loss in trade, as well as increases mortality. Zoonotic diseases and bioterrorist activity are ever-present in the livestock farming industry, and proposed restrictions on antibiotic use are likely to see an increase in illness and disease in animals.

Many livestock insurance policies cover animal illness and disease as standard. It's common for policies to cover animals as a herd as opposed to individually. Consider your personal circumstances and if this kind of cover is right for you.

2. Injury:

Livestock can be injured by improper handling, predators, accidents and during transit.

Death during birth or elective castration is also more prevalent than you may think.

There are many different forms of insurance to cover the financial cost of injury to animals including veterinary care and loss of product. Consulting with an expert financial insurer will ensure you are covered for your unique circumstances.

3. Inclement weather:

Prolonged high temperatures and drought - two events we see all too often in Australia - create the ideal environment for fires which can result in dramatic losses.

Less than ideal heat and humidity can impact the immune system of animals, leaving them susceptible to disease. All Livestock are prone to the effects of heat-stress.

Newly born lambs, calves and birthing mothers are particularly vulnerable to the effects of cold weather, as are ill animals. The effects of cold snap on animals can be minimised by increasing their roughage intake between 10-20 per cent, which of course brings an added cost [1].

Weather changes can impact the quality and supply of animal feed which in turn affects the growth and health of livestock.

Your insurance provider can discuss coverage for impacts of extreme weather conditions with you.

4. Antibiotic use and restrictions:

Tougher restrictions are forecast for antibiotic usage to align with consumer demand for organic meat. With a lowered usage and more free-range practices, the rate of disease is likely to dramatically increase, leaving farmers vulnerable to mass loss of livestock and income.

Livestock insurance can cover the loss of animals due to disease: ensure you are upfront about any changes to antibiotic use to guarantee your coverage.

5. Changes in demand:

With the increase of the global population comes an increase in the demand for protein sources. This sees the agricultural industry pressured to increase production and efficiency, in a time where consumers also require systematic change in the way livestock are raised to meet a higher ethical standard.



This has also driven a cultural shift to seeking alternative protein sources; so while demand is currently drastically increasing, it has the potential to deteriorate.

Types of livestock insurance

Mortality and/or loss: accidental, due to illness, etc

Impairment of use: due to accident or illness

Stud protection and loss of use (bulls, rams and stallions)

Unborn animals

Transit and/or export protection

Private sale

Equipment such as riding equipment and horse floats

Veterinary fee cover

Personal liability

In summary

The agricultural industry is prone to risks: your livestock are your lifeline. Proper insurance coverage can provide financial protection in unfortunate situations. Be sure to talk to your insurance provider to determine the type of coverage that is right for you.

