3 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars
This charming house is now on the market and ready to be your dream home.
Situated on a sprawling 2,598 sqm of land, this house offers endless possibilities for outdoor activities and landscaping.
Whether you envision a beautiful garden, or a playground for the kids, this property has all the space you need.
With three spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and one bathroom, this property offers ample space for comfortable living.
The well-designed layout ensures that each room receives an abundance of natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the house.
The home features a kitchen with ample storage including a butler's pantry, electric stove top and oven, and a lovely open plan living/dining area perfect for a growing family.
Located in a sought-after neighbourhood, this house is conveniently close to Federation Park, the hospital, and other amenities.
The peaceful and friendly community of Tenterfield offers a relaxed lifestyle with easy access to all the necessities.
