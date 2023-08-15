It was a good day for the Tenterfield Tigers who celebrated wins in both the women and men's matches at their last home game for 2023 on Saturday, August 12.
It was also Old Boys Day and Sponsors Day, which ensured a big crowd at Rugby League Park for the matches against Stanthorpe.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The women's league tag kicked off at 2pm, followed by the men's side at 3.15pm.
The Tigers will play in Inglewood on Saturday, August 19.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.