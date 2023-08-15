Tenterfield Star
Tenterfield Tigers Old Boys Day and Sponsors Day at Rugby League Park | See the photos

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 16 2023 - 8:46am, first published August 15 2023 - 2:30pm
It was a good day for the Tenterfield Tigers who celebrated wins in both the women and men's matches at their last home game for 2023 on Saturday, August 12.

