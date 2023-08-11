The Prime Minister has announced $38 million dollars to fund long-term trials of drought resilient farming practices, during his visit to New England.
It comes as parts of Tenterfield, Glen Innes and Armidale shires are declared 'drought affected', and the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast lower than average rainfall over the coming summer season.
Addressing the Bush Summit on Friday, August 11, Anthony Albanese said the money would "support long term trials investigating innovative and transformational cropping, grazing and mixed farming practices".
"With the country moving into hotter and drier conditions this summer, the potential for drought is on everyone's minds," he said.
"We know you're taking every step you can to ward off the impacts of drought, and this government will be there with you.
"Both as Prime Minister and as a former Regional Development Minister, my dedication to regional Australia is absolute.
Earlier, protesters from Red4Ne, Voice for Walcha, Hills of Gold Preservation Inc and Shut the Gate made their presence felt outside the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC), where the Bush Summit is being held, calling for state and federal governments to address the multitude of solar and wind farm projects being planned for the region.
Inside, Mr Albanese told the summit that the federal government would continue to support the switch to renewable energy, and the former NSW Liberal government's establishment of five Renewable Energy Zones (REZs).
Mr Albanese also talked about the need for strong broadband in regional and rural parts of Australia to keep communities and people connected, saying telecommunications play a "vital role in health care and education".
"Nothing has the power to knock the tyranny of distance out of the equation like world class communications technology," Mr Albanese said.
"As well as removing a major handbrake on growth and jobs-creation, it can play a vital role in healthcare, education, and help individuals feel more connected.
"Australia's regions are diverse, each with unique strengths and challenges. Delivering on the potential of regional Australia requires building on each region's unique strengths."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.