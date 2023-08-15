Tenterfield Star
Closing soon: JB Fairfax Award for next generation in rural media

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 16 2023 - 12:35pm, first published August 15 2023 - 3:00pm
The 2022 recipient of the JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications, Kate Newsome, Glen Innes, with the RAS Foundation's John Fairfax.
The countdown is on for young and ambitious media and communications students to get in applications for the 2024 RAS Foundation's JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications.

