The Tenterfield Tigers teams are preparing for the Border Rivers Rugby League finals which get underway this Saturday.
Held at Inglewood, the Tigers men will play the second match of the day against Stanthorpe who they beat 44-10 in the last round of the season.
The Tigers league tag team finished as undefeated minor premiers and face the Eastern Suburbs women.
Tigers player-coach Emily McMeniman said they hope they can continue their good form and bring home the premiership trophy.
"I couldn't be more proud of each and every player," she said.
"All the girls have stuck together and really dug deep this year playing a lot of games players down, with everyone doing their job and working together as team.
"I am hoping we can keep it up through the finals and finish the season of the same way we started."
