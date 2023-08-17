COMMUNITY members gathered for the official reopening of a bright and vibrant Tenterfield Public Library.
The project received $196,886 under the State Library NSW Public Infrastructure grant program.
Tenterfield mayor Bronwyn Petrie said library management had saved additional funding which was added to the project.
"Lee Mathers explained at the opening where the money had come from and how they had been saving some extra infrastructure funding," Cr Petrie said.
"So she was able to put that towards some extra features which added about another $35,000 to it."
The new fit out has been designed to permit full space adaptability for different uses, allowing greater capacity for the library to host a range of public programs and events.
An upgrade of the public area furnishings and include new shelving and flooring.
There is additional study and breakout areas, relaxation seating, accessible height adjustable public computer desks, adaptable meeting and activity spaces.
Another new feature is the children's section with special picture book shelving and includes child friendly tables and seating.
The work did not involve any structural changes beyond replacing the carpet.
The reopening included a performance by Gigi the Magical Storyteller with poems and readings from primary and high school kids.
Councillor Peter Petty also delivered a poem he prepared for the occasion.
"The final thing to come in will be a sensory wall," Cr Petrie said.
"It looks a lot more spacious and the work desks are height adjustable which is great for the kids.
"All the shelving can be moved to one side, it will allow for more room during Book Week or when authors come in for a Q and A session.
"The adults who are there regularly for research and other projects are really happy with how its turned out, too."
With the library now open again, it returns to normal operating hours from 10am to 5pm weekdays.
Kids Storytime returns on Thursdays but with a new twist and in collaboration with the artists from the Make-It Tenterfield Inc.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
