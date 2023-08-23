COUNCIL has confirmed $50,000 in state funding is set to land in the lap of the group running the Tenterfield airstrip.
Questions from the Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome were raised about the rollout of the funding.
The aerodrome was earmarked for a $50,000 grant in a pre-election commitment from state MP Janelle Saffin.
A spokesperson from Ms Saffin confirmed the money has been allocated to Tenterfield Shire Council and it has already been received or should be once council signs off on the necessary paperwork.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie confirmed the paperwork for the state funding was done on August 22.
She said the $50,000 is part of the Local Small Commitments Allocation which was originally announced on March 6.
"It's in the right hands and we're in the process of having it signed off from our end," Cr Petrie said.
"We had correspondence earlier this month about it going to The Premiers Department for the formal submission and assessment process."
The $50,000 will improve Tenterfield Aerodrome's disaster readiness capacity, including purchasing and installing a water tank and pump, and safety works.
They are keen to fast-track work ahead of what could be a fierce bushfire season.
Meanwhile, the local group have submitted an application to NSW Club Grants for $200,000 in disaster readiness funding for the aerodrome.
It would allow for the construction of an area of concrete hardstand to allow safe helicopter landings and ground manoeuvring of aircraft and prevent propwash throwing gravel and dust over people and equipment on the ground.
The hardstand will provide a safe foundation to stretcher patients between ambulance and helicopter.
The money would also be used for a Jet A1 fuel facility for emergency firefighting and aeromedical aircraft.
Other works include the construction of a sealed taxiway to enable fixed and rotary wing aircraft to taxi without damage to the aircraft or taxiway.
There are also plans to Install standalone solar/battery power with a backup generator to power lighting, pumps for fuel and water, communications and support equipment, and facilities brought on site for disaster response.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
