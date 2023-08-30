Tenterfield Star
New Tenterfield barber provides free haircuts for Father's Day

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 12:00pm
A NEW barber in town provided free haircuts for residents of an aged care centre ahead of Father's Day.

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

