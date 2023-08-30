A NEW barber in town provided free haircuts for residents of an aged care centre ahead of Father's Day.
Justin McGarrow from Bush Whackers Barber opened his doors for about eight men with help from the Tenterfield Care Centre.
It was a kind gesture from the barber who also has a background in aged care.
"I was on a contract up there as a carer before I opened the barber shop.
"So I knew the men and thought it was something I could do for them before Fathers Day.
"Kasey is really good at the care centre and she helped organise everything."
Tenterfield Care Centre thanked him for putting his time aside to provide a free service.
"We're so grateful to Justin for being a great host and looking after everyone and Kasey our Lifestyle Coordinator superstar for managing the logistics and getting these good sorts down there.
"They all had smiles on their faces and were full of stories to share when they got back."
Mr McGarrow has only been running the business for nine weeks.
He offers discounts to seniors and pensioners as well as combination packages of style cuts and beard trims.
He also caters for women and kids with prices starting at $20.
"It's been going really well so far," he said.
"I've got twenty years experience as a barber and was in Brisbane before moving here.
"I've been in Tenterfield for three years now."
