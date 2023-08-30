There's one game left in the 2023 Border Rivers competition and it doesn't get bigger than the grand final.
The Tenterfield Tigers league tag side will line up against the Inglewood Roosters who have their men's and ladies sides vying for a clean sweep on the day.
Adding to the enormity of the occasion is the fact the Tigers women are aiming for back-to-back titles as well capping off an undefeated season. Player-coach Emily McMeniman said although it is a big task, they are not changing their mindset heading into the game.
"The team is looking good," she said,
"We are aiming to play the same game as we have all year and ensure good communication in defence.
"We are all looking forward to a good competitive game against the Inglewood Roosters on Saturday where we will have to bring our best.
"We are not putting any pressure on ourselves.
"We are going to go out and enjoy our last game to finish off a fantastic season."
The Tigers men missed out on a grand final berth after being defeated 44-12 by Texas in the preliminary final.
The grand finals will be at the MacIntyre Sports Complex in Inglewood. The girls play at 1.30pm.
Team list:
1- Phoebe Cooper
2- Heidi Aquilini
3- Jade Sargent
5- Crystal Duroux
6- Chokita Brown
7- Matilda Mitchell
8- Emily McMeniman
9- Mayc Giddey
10- Megg Landers
11- Kristen Swan
12- Bella Everson
14- Mariah McGrady
16- Grace Clothier
