3 beds | 2 baths | 5 cars
Imagine country living and having Mt Mackenzie as the backdrop. There is so much to love about this property, not just the views but the idyllic lifestyle this home represents.
This quality 2016 brick veneer home enjoys a peaceful country setting on two hectares whilst being just minutes from town.
The generous layout includes three good-sized bedrooms, the main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite with a separate toilet.
At the heart of the home is an open plan kitchen, dining, and living area, all beautifully tiled with huge glass windows and doors that overlook the acreage with views to Mt Mackenzie. This area flows to the outdoor area making entertaining a breeze.
The kitchen is beautiful; it has gorgeous countertops, a butler's pantry, a dishwasher, and an abundance of storage.
There is also a formal lounge and a main bathroom with a separate toilet and laundry.
Surrounded by manicured lawns, the gazebo is the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee.
There is ample vehicle storage with the attached double garage with remote and internal access, plus a 3-bay Colorbond shed with a workshop.
The list of extras includes full bitumen access, ducted air conditioning, wood heating, a solar power system, 3 x 5,000-gallon rainwater tanks, two dams with a pump providing water for the gardens, chook and dog runs, and a greenhouse. There is even a fenced alpaca paddock.
Call Lisa Curry for an appointment to discuss more of what this home has to offer.
