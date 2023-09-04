TOURISTS to the multicultural village of Mingoola can now read about its rich history, thanks to a heritage trail just launched.
About 100 people attended the launch of the trail, funded by a $40,000 grant from Heritage NSW.
The signposts, made of metal and showing historic photos as well as information about the village, are dotted across Mingoola, providing information about the village's significant landmarks.
Mingoola was once a major tobacco growing area, attracting immigrant workers and seasonal workers from Malta, Italy and Spain.
In recent years and battling an ageing, declining population residents welcomed African refugees into the village, who renovated abandoned homes and helped farm the land.
Their tales are told, along with others, on the signposts, which are complemented with four pamphlets.
"You can drive up to various spots and read about that area's heritage," Tenterfield Shire Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said.
"This was an important, rich farming valley that's also a multicultural area because a lot of immigrant people went there for work.
"The launch was a great opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate, socialise and bring some of their produce."
The launch was held on August 27.
Guest of honour was Peter Jeffrey, whose family once owned Mingoola Station and who was once a former mayor of Tenterfield.
MC for the day was Richard Magner and Mayor Petrie was joined by Tenterfield councillors Kim Rhodes Tom Peters and Peter Murphy.
"It was a terrific day and tremendous to see so many local people," Mayor Petrie said.
The heritage project took two years to compile and countless hours of volunteers' time.
