FARMERS in the region are reporting an increase in wild dog attacks on their properties with one losing about half his cattle.
Warwick Chapman runs a farm adjacent to Forest Land State in Tenterfield Shire.
He believes pressure from lobby groups against the use of the 1080 poison in dog baits is to blame for the issue.
The sodium fluoroacetate, commonly known as 1080, is a highly toxic pesticide that is used to control introduced pest animals such as foxes, rabbits, cats, feral pigs and wild dogs.
"I estimate that I have lost at least 20 to 30 calves to wild dogs," Mr Chapman said.
"The suggestion that wild dogs can be controlled by trapping and shooting alone is just a fool's pipe dream.
"Local people who disagree with the baiting of wild dogs are claiming that the 1080 poison baits kill eagles, quolls and other native animals birds."
"According to information from the Local Land Service, government authorities and qualified experts the baits used do not have the effects that are being claimed by the anti baiting lobby.
"There is no evidence of native wildlife reduction that we have observed.
"I believe that to stop baiting would jeopardise the entire cattle and livestock industry in our local government area."
Wild Dog Facilitator for north-east NSW David Worsley agreed controversy surrounding the baits is a contributing factor to an increase in attacks.
He plans to run a public meeting around the use of 1080 in the coming months and welcomes all interested parties to attend the session.
"We certainly haven't pressured any farmers, but there has been a drop-off in people using the baits," he said.
"Where the pressure and confusion comes from is around the 1080 harming native animals, which it doesn't.
"We probably run the largest baiting program in the southern hemisphere, so no one is intentionally dropping the ball at our end.
"If you take a rational approach and look at the facts you'll see 1080 is a massive win for agriculture and the environment.
"Any attempts to scale back or wind it down are going to have substantial consequences for not only our agriculture, but our native wildlife as well," he said.
Mr Worsley urged anyone experiencing wild dog attacks to contact their Local Land Service or him on 0429 638 078.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.