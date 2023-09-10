Dos and don'ts to master local SEO

In today's fiercely competitive business landscape, offering life-changing products or services is no longer enough. Local business owners must stand out in the vast online marketplace while providing the best experience for their customer base.

With every transaction going digital, all brands must push for online visibility to gain a competitive advantage. This is where local search engine optimisation (SEO) comes into play, offering a powerful and cost-effective solution to boost visibility and attract potential customers in your area.

But what is local SEO and why should businesses care? Let's discuss actionable insights to optimise your digital presence and avoid common pitfalls, helping you thrive in your local market.

What is local SEO?

Often, when users search for products or services locally, search engines like Google provide results that match their location, even if they don't include it in their queries. Local SEO techniques ensure your business appears prominently in these local search results, increasing your visibility among your target audience.

As a targeted strategy, mastering local SEO tactics include crafting localised and relevant content, leveraging online directories and reviews, and other optimisation staples, such as off-page, on-page and technical optimisation.

If all these concepts are abstract to you, consider hiring professional solutions such as Aaron Gray SEO services and the like to get the support you need.

Why is local SEO important?

HubSpot recently published a curated list of local SEO statistics, which revealed 46% of total searches comprise queries seeking local information. With several billion searches conducted daily, mostly on Google, it's logical to focus on this platform while being mindful of the other browsers.

Optimising local SEO for Google and other search engines can benefit local businesses in multiple ways, including:

Enhancing online visibility

The figures above show that most consumers rely on online searches to find local businesses. Mastering local SEO ensures your business is easily discoverable when potential customers look for products or services you offer.

Building consumer trust and credibility

Users consider businesses appearing on the first page of search engines as credible and authoritative, and it works the same way for those listed on local search and online directory results, particularly on Google's local 3-pack roster.

Attracting high-quality leads

The curated list referenced above also discovered that 72 per cent of local queries resulted in actual visits to nearby stores, making local queries a goldmine of highly targeted leads.

Gaining a competitive edge

Local SEO levels the playing field for small businesses and larger enterprises serving the local population, allowing them to compete with larger corporations for local customers.

Overall, local SEO attracts highly targeted traffic to your website and, in most cases, physical stores, increasing the likelihood of conversion and sale.

How does local SEO work?

Search algorithms consider key ranking factors like relevance, usability, context, quality and the user's search intent to rank a page. On top of these elements, local search engines look for relevance, distance and prominence when presenting local search results.

Relevance matches Google Business Profile details to the keywords used in the local query and assesses the distance by comparing the user's and business's locations. Meanwhile, algorithms evaluate prominence by how popular your brand is based on online data sources.

By leveraging localised search tactics and familiarising themselves with the essential local SEO ranking factors, businesses can attract relevant leads and drive foot traffic to their physical locations, positioning themselves as top choices in the local market.

6 Dos to master local SEO

Local SEO presents unique challenges and opportunities, requiring a specialised approach to maximise online visibility. Understanding how it works is the first step in mastering this complex and evolving field.

On top of regular SEO tactics, the following methods can boost your long-term local SEO efforts:

1 Keep your online business profile updated

Google captures about 90% of the search engine market and is the leading choice of over 75 per cent of consumers looking for business information. This makes your Google My Business (GMB) listing a critical component of local SEO, as local search algorithms scan this when looking at relevance.

Start by claiming and verifying your listing with accurate business information, including name, address, phone number (NAP) and website uniform resource locator (URL). This information should be consistent across all online platforms.

Select relevant categories for your business. The more specific you are about your products or services, the better Google can match your business to relevant local searches. Maintaining an information-packed and updated GMB profile increases your chances of ranking higher in local searches.

2 Keep tabs on your local keyword performance and other metrics



Local keyword research is the foundation of your local SEO strategy. Understand the search intent of your target audience and identify relevant localised keywords they use to find your products or services. Then, incorporate them naturally into your website's content, meta tags, headings and URL, alongside other on-page optimisation tactics.

Use free and paid tools to monitor your keyword ranking and explore other search terms you need to target based on your industry niche and location. Ensure that you adapt to changes in user search patterns and other trends. Most importantly, track your campaign's effectiveness, and identify and fix issues as soon as possible.

3 Practice on-page optimisation



On-page optimisation focuses on making your website more friendly to search engines and users. Besides common tactics like optimising title tags, meta descriptions and headings with local keywords, ensure each page's content aligns with its intended purpose and target audience. Create location-specific landing pages for different branches or service areas, tailoring content to each local market's needs and preferences.

4 Boost your off-page optimisation efforts



Local businesses must seize every opportunity to build relationships with other local enterprises, industry leaders and stakeholders to establish a good backlink profile, another key ranking factor. If you're a startup, look for more established sites and community influencers with whom you can pitch your work or collaboration ideas.

Don't rely on online communications. Attend in-person events like local trade fairs and exhibits to help increase your brand's visibility offline. Sponsor and organise local events to increase business recognition and establish authority in your niche. Do something good for the community or accept speaking engagements, and you might find yourself getting featured on local media with expansive coverage.



5 Leverage online reviews

Local search algorithms gauge prominence by scouring all online sources for information about your business, including directories, backlinks and articles.

In ranking local query results, search engine crawlers consider your search position on traditional searches and Google review counts and scores. For such reasons, it's crucial to establish an automatic feedback mechanism for your customers.

Encourage customers to leave positive reviews on your site and GMB listing. Positive reviews boost your credibility and improve your rankings in local searches. Respond to client questions posted on your GMB, and handle positive and negative feedback well to boost customer engagement.

6 Regularly audit your business information across all platforms

Maintaining consistent NAP (name, address, phone number) information across all online platforms is crucial for local SEO. Any inconsistencies reduce your credibility and accuracy in the eyes of your prospects and search engines, which could affect your local search ranking and credibility.

Ensure similar NAP information on your website, Google My Business listing, Facebook page, Yelp profile, review sites and other local directories to maintain consistency and enhance local search visibility.



6 Don't in mastering local SEO

Performing tasks that don't contribute to local SEO can pull down your optimisation efforts. Some of these concepts may have been mentioned briefly in the previous discussions. Let's understand and explore them better.

1 Poor keyword research and use

Some local businesses might think they've hit the jackpot by ranking high for industry-specific keywords. However, local SEO demands more specificity, requiring you to target your audience's needs and search phrases, including geo-specific terms and queries.

More than targeting relevant keywords, learn how to use them strategically in your content and other site page elements. More importantly, focus on providing relevant, helpful and localised content your audience loves.

Have you ever encountered an old blog where certain keywords were repeatedly used out of context? That's keyword stuffing, one of the black hat SEO practices that can earn your site nothing but a penalty from search engines. Such strategies violate search engine guidelines and could harm your local rankings. These also result in poor user experience that drives away visitors and lowers your chances of generating leads and sales.

2 Producing low-quality and generic content

Content is another pillar that helps establish a sound SEO strategy. Informative and relevant resources draw site visitors in and transform them into leads, prospects and buyers.

Besides publishing useful content, local SEO requires businesses to craft high-quality localised content for better audience targeting. Consider community culture, preferences and behaviours in creating content that's truly helpful and relevant to the locals.

Work your way around local topics but avoid duplicating content. Having identical or substantially similar content on multiple website pages can lead to issues. Search engines prefer unique and relevant content, so avoid duplicating large portions of your site.

3 Ignoring online reviews and engagement opportunities

From an SEO viewpoint, online reviews carry significant weight in local search rankings. But they play a more important role in shaping purchasing decisions. A recent study has shown that online reviews impact 93 per cent % of consumers' shopping choices. Thus, ignoring questions or neglecting online reviews, whether positive or negative, can damage your reputation and drive potential customers away.

More importantly, actively engaging with existing and potential customers online and outside social media platforms shows your business is committed to valuing customers and providing them with the best experience.

4 Downplaying the importance of local citations

As mentioned, local citations are online mentions of your business's NAP information on various platforms. These might include review sites, online communities, social media channels, apps and other online sources.

Neglecting local citations or having inconsistent information can confuse search engines and harm your local search visibility. Conversely, maintaining a healthy online presence, updated and consistent NAP, and gathering as many citations as possible from reputable sources, increases your chances of ranking in local searches. These help local consumers locate your store or connect with your business, helping them through the different stages of their purchasing journey.

5 Disregarding mobile SEO

A well-designed website should be enough to reach local audiences and keep them engaged, right? Not really. Mobile devices have outperformed computers as the primary source of internet traffic, making it imperative for businesses to maintain a mobile-friendly site. Hence, having a mobile-friendly website is paramount for local SEO success, as it's considered one of the ranking factors.

A mobile-friendly website ensures visitors a seamless and positive user experience, leading to higher engagement and conversions, even for those on the go. For instance, if you're a local restaurant, make it easy for users to access the menu, place orders or get directions regardless of the devices they use.

6 Chasing after small and quick wins

SEO is a complex and evolving practice. Trends and guidelines can change quickly, making current best practices outdated or inapplicable. It doesn't help that SEO results take a few months, leaving you anxious about whether you've made the right changes. If you're looking for a shortcut, consider getting paid ads and other marketing methods.

That's because, in SEO, constant monitoring and iterations are keys to achieving your desired results. You can't just set up your site, update your business information and pray that local customers will visit you after seeing your SEO metrics increase. More than looking at the figures, analyse them together for a comprehensive understanding of the tactics that worked and those you need to eliminate.

Bottom line

As a local business owner, mastering local SEO is crucial for staying ahead of the competition and effectively connecting with your target audience. Following the six dos and don'ts outlined in this guide helps create a robust and effective local strategy that resonates with the locals.