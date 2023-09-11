RESIDENTS turned out in numbers for the the World Suicide Prevention Day Walk at Shirley Park Cricket Oval on Sunday.
It was organised by Lifeline New England North West with similar events held across the state.
The free event saw the community gather to walk nine laps of the oval together.
Nine represents the number of lives lost to suicide each day in Australia.
Lifeline Tenterfield Community Engagement Coordinator Lisa Dalton said the aim of the event this year was to send the message that 'Suicide Doesn't Discriminate.'
"There is really no 'typical' person in the context of suicide," she said.
"We do know that men are more at risk, but suicide affects all levels of education, all economic groups in our communities and all ages.
"Suicide can affect any of us and having conversations about suicide are important.
"With open and non-judgemental conversation there's sometimes a chance to help someone access the care they need and find hope again.
"It is crucial that no one feels they have to face their struggles alone."
The day was supported by the Tenterfield Lions Club, TenterLIFE, the bowling club and the railway museum.
They provided lunches for the walkers and an ear for people grieving and remembering loved ones.
If you, or someone you know, are feeling overwhelmed contact Lifeline 24/7: phone 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat at lifeline.org.au/crisis-chat.
