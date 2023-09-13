Members of the newly formed Tenterfield Tourism Collective travelled to Stanthorpe to meet with Southern Downs Regional Council Economic Development and Tourism Officers to continue discussions on cross border collaboration and promotions.
Kerri Hampton, Stuart and Wendy Bell, and Tenterfield Shire Council Tourism Councillors Tim Bonner and Kim Rhodes, had a very productive and enthusiastic meeting with Southern Downs Council's Adrian Green, Michael Heffernan, Karlie Lane and Amanda Booy.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie had met with Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi several months ago to open discussions and provide detail on the northern Border Mountains Trail and other tourism developments in Tenterfield Shire, as well as having discussions with Peter Homan CEO of Southern Queensland Country Tourism at the recent SEGRA conference who is keen to meet with the new tourism group and tourism businesses.
Increased and improved cross-border promotions and collaboration will be mutually beneficial and makes sense given the shape and length of the Queensland and New South Wales border between these two large shires, and with various towns and villages in close proximity to each other.
These communities already have daily interaction, and our visitor economies can be better facilitated through joint mapping, events, promotions and marketing.
The Border Mountains Trail signage will shortly be in place and has been spear-headed by Stuart and Wendy Bell and members of the Legume and Liston communities, made possible with funding through Council's successful Black Summer Bushfires grant application.
Joint meetings between Tenterfield and Southern Down Regional Council representatives will continue, with the hope of furthering relationships and increasing tourism opportunities throughout both shires.
Tourism operators from both sides of the border will be invited to share their ideas and their respective visions for the future.
