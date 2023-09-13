Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Council

Tenterfield tourism group meets with Southern Downs council

By Staff Writers
September 13 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the newly formed Tenterfield Tourism Collective travelled to Stanthorpe to meet with Southern Downs Regional Council Economic Development and Tourism Officers to continue discussions on cross border collaboration and promotions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.