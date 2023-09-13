LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin was the special guest at the opening of Tenterfield's new $9.645 million water treatment plant on September 8.
Construction of the new facility is now complete, securing clean, reliable water for the Tenterfield community.
Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said at 90 years old, the previous plant was inefficient and unreliable, losing a litre of water for every litre of potable water that was produced.
"While the old plant served residents and businesses faithfully for nine decades it was no longer up to the job, which is why it was imperative that it was replaced with infrastructure that is fit for the modern era," Mayor Petrie said.
"With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting another dry spell, communities like Tenterfield cannot afford to lose any water, which is why this new infrastructure will be a game changer for the town.
"This world class plant will improve water quality through enhanced treatment processes and, more importantly, put an end to water waste by ensuring every drop gets where it's needed the most.
"This infrastructure is designed to support tourism and population growth for the next five decades."
The new plant can treat up to 2.6ML every day and will also treat bore water if the town needs to switch to an alternative source when the Tenterfield Dam is low or the area becomes drought declared.
Mayor Petrie said the new infrastructure had been the missing piece in the town's water security puzzle.
"It was abundantly clear the plant was well past its design life, so we were so grateful to have the support of the NSW and Commonwealth Governments to make this project a reality," she said.
"Our town has been at the mercy of some very challenging times from droughts to bushfires and floods, so it's fantastic to know we have the infrastructure that will secure our water future."
The NSW Government provided the majority of the funding with $7 million from the Safe and Secure Water Program, while the Federal Government contributed $2.645 million under the Building Better Regions Fund.
The new water treatment plant is currently making water to test all the components functionality and will be run over the next three weeks for proof of performance testing.
Council will be delivering an upgrade to the Urbenville water treatment plant along with two new raw water lagoons and a tank which is due to be completed by the end of 2023, funded through the NSW and Federal Governments.
