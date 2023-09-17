Nurturing emotional intelligence: An inside look at Shichida's comprehensive approach

Shichida lessons are designed to touch a child's heart to spark their intellect. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

The path to a well-rounded adult begins with an emotionally intelligent child. Shichida Australia's unique, holistic approach to early childhood education paves this very path.

Founded by Makoto Shichida, The Shichida Method is a 'whole brain' approach to early childhood learning that maximises a child's exceptional learning potential between birth and 4.5 years old.

Why is emotional intelligence (EQ) so important?



The beauty of Shichida's approach lies in its balance of EQ and IQ. The learning methodology goes beyond simply filling a child's mind with knowledge; Shichida lessons are designed to touch a child's heart (EQ) to spark their intellect (IQ). This is more than just a poetic statement; it's an effective teaching method.

When children can discern and regulate their emotions, they're better equipped to communicate, forge genuine connections, and remain centred. The thrill of scoring a goal or the anxiety before a test are emotions to be felt and lessons to be learned.

Emotional intelligence also builds resilience. Kids with high EQ are better prepared to confront life's hurdles, rebounding from challenges more quickly than those who might find emotions tricky to handle.



Identifying emotional intelligence in your child



They can talk about how they feel, whether it's super excited or a bit grumpy

They get it when someone's having a tough day

They know when to shout with joy or talk calmly

They offer a helping hand or a comforting hug when needed

Even after a meltdown, they find their way back to feeling balanced

Shichida's comprehensive approach for raising EQ

The activities, songs, and games included in their curriculum are chosen to educate and resonate deeply with each child. These range from mindfulness exercises to collaborative tasks that nurture both emotional and intellectual capacities.

Some of the activities included in Shichida lessons to raise EQ and IQ in tandem include:



Deep breathing - to develop self-awareness and focus

Storytelling with story prompts - to develop imagination and language skills

Drawing songs - to develop fine motor skills, memory and creativity

Educational songs - to stimulate emotional expression and cognitive development

Imagination and visualisation exercises - to enhance creativity and mental image creation

Parent-child bonding - to harness emotional security while learning and having fun

The activities are carried out in a way that teaches kids essential concepts while encouraging a love of learning.



What sets the Shichida Method apart



Shichida's comprehensive approach to raising EQ is a game-changer because it doesn't just prepare children for tests; it prepares them for life.



Balanced growth: While many educational methodologies lean heavily on either IQ (intellectual quotient) or EQ (emotional quotient), Shichida recognises the importance of nurturing both. Little learners don't just accumulate knowledge; they also cultivate empathy, self-awareness, and effective interpersonal skills.



Every lesson is a nurturing experience: The atmosphere is sprinkled with fun, love, acceptance, and praise. This helps children associate learning with positive emotions, thereby fostering a genuine love for acquiring knowledge.



Focused attention: By limiting the number of seats in each class, Shichida ensures that every child receives ample attention. In an age where overcrowded classrooms are the norm, this approach guarantees that each child's unique needs are catered to, leading to optimal comfort, engagement, and focus.



Real-life skills: Beyond academic knowledge, the activities at Shichida equip kids with real-world skills. For instance, the social-emotional problem-solving activities don't just boost a child's EQ but prepare them for real-life situations where understanding and managing emotions become paramount.



Parents are a child's first teacher

Parents are involved in the lessons, too; Shichida champions the belief that parents are a child's first and best teachers. Your child looks up to you the most!

Parents lay the foundation from the first words a child speaks to the values they uphold. Shichida ensures a harmonious alignment between home and school learning by involving parents directly in the lessons. It's not just about academic progress; it's about nurturing a deep connection between parent and child.