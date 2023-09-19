Members of Trains North are inviting Tenterfield residents, interested groups and associations for morning tea on Thursday September 21st at the George Inn Dining room, Royal Hotel, 130 High street for a conversation about where we are in the campaign to bring train services to town.
The vision of Trains North is to open up the currently non-operational rail line from Armidale to Wallangarra for train services for travellers, freight and heritage trains.
One aim of the meeting is to identify train supporters and form a local Trains North group to carry forward the campaign, share information, educate the community and media.
There are many myths circulating in the community about the costs of restoring the rail line, government attitude, and the role of councils.
For regional growth we all need to work together to achieve transport justice.
Since the pandemic only coach service between Sydney and Brisbane ceased operations.
As a result residents in towns and villages are facing numerous challenges when travelling to Queensland for medical and other needs.
Affected vulnerable groups include the elderly, sick people with different abilities, unemployed, and senior citizens who cannot drive.
Come along and express support, hear details about what's happening, ask any questions in a socially friendly atmosphere. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
The event starts at 10am.
Morning tea will be provided. Donations are appreciated. For further information contact Phyllus Jones on 0415526708.
