Trains North to hold its next community meeting at Tenterfield

By Siri Gamage
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:15pm
Trains North will provide its next community update for the region at Tenterfield.
Members of Trains North are inviting Tenterfield residents, interested groups and associations for morning tea on Thursday September 21st at the George Inn Dining room, Royal Hotel, 130 High street for a conversation about where we are in the campaign to bring train services to town.

