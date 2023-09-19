Tenterfield Starsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Young athletes encouraged to apply for Academy programs

September 20 2023 - 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Academy's programs focus on all aspects of sports, not just the on-the-field parts. Picture supplied.
The Academy's programs focus on all aspects of sports, not just the on-the-field parts. Picture supplied.

Applications for aspiring young athletes interested in trialling for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport 2023-24 basketball, future stars, golf, hockey, mountain bike, netball and netball umpire programs are now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.