Applications for aspiring young athletes interested in trialling for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport 2023-24 basketball, future stars, golf, hockey, mountain bike, netball and netball umpire programs are now open.
All interested talented athletes in the Northern Inland region aged between 13 and 18 years to apply are encouraged to apply.
The Academy's chief executive Shona Eichorn said their programs have proved to be successful avenues for young athletes who aspire to reach their sporting goals.
"The NIAS 2023-24 sports programs provide Northern Inland athletes who are looking to move up the sports performance pathway with the access, opportunities, mentorship and skills to do so," she said.
"NIAS is an organisation committed to providing the opportunities, pathways and access for our young, talented regional athletes to thrive and transition to higher levels of competition and performance, and one of 11 regional academies of sport across NSW.
"Who knows where this opportunity might take them in the future, should the athlete dedicate themselves to making the most of what's on offer?
"We are very much looking forward to seeing our most talented young regional athletes showcasing their skills over the trials weekend."
Selections will be conducted on the weekend of October 21 and 22.
The Northern Inland Academy of Sport is a community-based organisation dedicated to identifying and preparing talented sportspeople within the region to develop their potential, on and off the field.
NIAS programs focus on individual growth and development, most in a team environment.
It is not about winning a game, but about facilitating and fostering a positive approach to the identified individual's game or approach, through various aspects including performance support.
The required age and DOB for athletes are: Basketball 14-16 (DOB 2008-2010), Future Stars 14-18 (DOB 2006-2010), Golf 13-17 (DOB 2007-2011), Hockey 16-18 (DOB 2006-2008), Mountain Bike 13- 16 (DOB 2008-2011), Netball 15-16 (DOB 2008-2009) and Netball Umpire 14-18 (DOB 2006-2010)
For more info or to apply, visit nias.org.au
