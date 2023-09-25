A WATER bomber demonstration was a highlight at an open day at Tenterfield Airport on Sunday, September 24.
The open day was organised by Friends of Tenterfield Aerodrome.
It complemented the group's annual meeting and included an auction fundraiser.
"The open day was mainly about thanking our supporters," group president Rob Evans said.
"It was also a chance to show people the facility and the power of our water bomber in the lead up to the bushfire season."
The water bomber, based on site, flew over the airstrip and dumped 200,000 litres of water to show how dumps are done during bushfire seasons.
Up for auction was a dead tree, chopped down for firewood, that raised $300.
About 70 people attended the open day that also raised about $1000.
"We had a display of all the things needed to raise money for, such as consumables, diesel, slasher blades for the tractor and assistance in the way of volunteers," Mr Evans said.
The group is keen to replace the aerodrome's front gates and will spend some of the donations on that.
Mr Evans said the group was awaiting a state government grant to install a 200,000 litre water tank.
In January, it was decided Tenterfield Shire Council would retain ownership of the airstrip after a confidential vote against selling it to potential buyers.
Subsequently, the Friends of the Tenterfield Aerodrome group secured a lease on the airstrip for the next 30 years.
