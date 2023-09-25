Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Water bomber dumping exercise over Tenterfield airstrip a highlight of open day

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The water bomber shows its firefighting ability at the Tenterfield aerodrome open day, that attracted about 70 people and raised $1000. Picture supplied.
The water bomber shows its firefighting ability at the Tenterfield aerodrome open day, that attracted about 70 people and raised $1000. Picture supplied.

A WATER bomber demonstration was a highlight at an open day at Tenterfield Airport on Sunday, September 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.