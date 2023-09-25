It has been a very busy month for the Tenterfield Railway Museum, marking several events and achievements.
One such event, held on Wednesday September 13, was the awarding of Life Memberships to a number of members.
The new life members are Ken Poulsen, Lucy Sullivan, Ken Kneipp, Jann Newman, and Owen Pearson.
These wonderful people have served our museum in many ways, shape, and form and all ten of them have collectively been part of us for over two hundred and thirty years.
What an achievement.
Organisations such as ours rely entirely on volunteers and Life Membership was our way of saying thank you for their support and loyalty throughout the years.
Unable to attend the membership presentation was Ray Love, James Bird, Graeme Hingston, Elizabeth Holt and Ian Wright.
Also, on that day, our volunteers were awarded with the New South Wales Volunteers of The Year Award.
These awards are presented to nominated volunteers by the Centre for Volunteering.
Congratulations everyone!
- This article was supplied by the Tenterfield Railway Station Museum
