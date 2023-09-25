Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Five people awarded life membership at Tenterfield Railway Station Museum

By Lois McGuinness
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a very busy month for the Tenterfield Railway Museum, marking several events and achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.