Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Council

Search on to replace Tenterfield chief executive Daryl Buckingham

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:47pm, first published September 26 2023 - 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenterfield Shire Council's chief executive Daryl Buckingham will start his new role as chief executive of Kangaroo Island Council on October 23.
Tenterfield Shire Council's chief executive Daryl Buckingham will start his new role as chief executive of Kangaroo Island Council on October 23.

A SEARCH is underway for a new chief executive at Tenterfield Shire Council following the resignation of incumbent Daryl Buckingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.