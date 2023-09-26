A SEARCH is underway for a new chief executive at Tenterfield Shire Council following the resignation of incumbent Daryl Buckingham.
Mayor Bronwyn Petrie said Mr Buckingham had resigned for family reasons and the need to return to Adelaide.
Mr Buckingham will start as chief executive of Kangaroo Island Council on October 23.
"We are appreciative of Daryl's contribution to Tenterfield Shire and wish him and his wife Amanda well for the future," Ms Petrie said.
Mr Buckingham has served just over two years and three months in his role as Tenterfield Shire Council chief executive.
He had been recruited from Flinders Shire Council in 2021.
He had previously served as Mildura Regional Development chief executive.
On his LinkedIn account, Mr Buckingham said his focus was on financial sustainability and council efficiency while serving as chief executive at Tenterfield.
"I encourage local government and industry to challenge the way things have 'always been done', leading innovation and transformation," Mr Buckingham wrote.
He was unavailable for comment when contacted by The Tenterfield Star.
Mayor Petrie said Council would be approving an interim arrangement to fill the role.
"Council will notify the community as soon as confirmation of this arrangement has been made," she said.
