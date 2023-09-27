6 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
This impressive brick veneer home is loaded with extras and ticks all the boxes inside and out.
Beautiful hedging greets you at the front entrance and has a private verandah running the length of the home.
Complete with a free-flowing floor plan and great indoor and outdoor spaces the home is designed for entertainment and comfortable family living.
The home has six bedrooms and an office; all with built-in cupboards. The main bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in robe.
There is a spacious lounge with a large combustion heater and reverse cycle air conditioning flows through to the immaculate kitchen. with wide bench tops and ample cupboard space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including an electric oven, cooktop, range hood and dishwasher, a large pantry, and fridge nook.
The dining area and family room space also have air conditioning. Off the family room is a large timber deck with terrific mountain views which leads down to the fully fenced backyard and another private paved entertainment area.
The main bathroom has a shower and bath with a toilet and large vanity; separate laundry and loads of storage available.
Recently painted and new floor coverings throughout there is also a huge 13.2kw solar power system to aid with electricity costs.
Set on a 1228m2 block with a single attached garage with access through to the rear yard, garden shed, and under-house storage.
If you're looking for a large family home with all your wants and needs catered for then look no more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.