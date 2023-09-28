WORKING hard to get through tough times is how re-elected Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie sees the next 12 months.
Mayor Petrie and deputy Mayor John Macnish were re-elected unopposed at Tenterfield Shire Council's monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 27.
"I know times have been tough, however, we've still managed to do a lot of good things, such as opening the water treatment plant, the youth activation precinct, laying bitumen on a lot of roads and sorting out road and drainage problems in Drake village," Mayor Petrie said.
"I'm very proud to represent my community and be the best mayor I can."
Mayor Petrie was installed in the position in January last year, ousting Peter Petty, who had served nine terms as mayor.
The past year has seen a 43 per cent rate rise for Tenterfield Shire ratepayers, raking in an extra $1.883 million a year.
In spite of this, Council is still operating on a significant deficit and earlier this year, councillors voted to save $500,000 in annual costs after walking away from operating the School of Arts cinema and museum.
"Sustainability is our key challenge - that is, we need to ensure our council and community are economically sustainable," Mayor Petrie said at the time.
Mayor Petrie will remain in her position until September next year, when all councils across NSW face elections.
