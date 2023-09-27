Tenterfield Star
Former Jennings Processing Plant near Tenterfield is cleaned up

By Staff Writers
September 27 2023 - 11:50am
The NSW Government has completed a $3.4 million project to remediate contamination at the former Jennings Processing Plant near Tenterfield, cleaning up a legacy polluted site almost 100 years since it closed.

