LEARNING how to graft David Austin roses and growing plants in hothouses are on Tia Magner's itinerary when she travels to Europe later this year.
The 19-year-old, from a property west of Tenterfield, is the recipient of a Global Footprints scholarship.
Ms Magner was one of 14 young people to receive a scholarship, awarded annually to kickstart careers in horticulture, agriculture and various trades.
Television presenter and horticulturalist Graham Ross presented Ms Magner with her scholarship at a ceremony in Sydney on September 22.
"It's very exciting, this scholarship means I will be working 20 days in nurseries and gardens in England and France," Ms Magner said.
"I want to find out about best practices in nurseries over there.
"When I return, I'd like to eventually start my own nursery and want to learn how to graft David Austin roses, as well as other techniques in agronomy."
A former student from Tenterfield High School Ms Magner, 19, has just completed her horticultural apprenticeship with Mole Station Native Nursery, where she still works.
She is also completing a wool classing certificate in Inverell.
"One of the practices that interests me is how to use plants and animals to build the soil, with less fertiliser," Ms Magner said.
Her mum, Jodie Magner, said she was thrilled for her daughter.
"Tia hopes to be away for up to five months, we will miss her but this is a great opportunity and I am very proud of what Tia has achieved," she said.
Visits to the Chelsea Flower Show in London and Claude Monet's garden in Giverny are also on Tia's agenda.
