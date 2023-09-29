Members of Trains North organised a morning tea on Thursday, September 21st at George Inn Dining room, Royal Hotel, 130 High Street for a conversation about the ongoing campaign to bring train services from Armidale to Tenterfield.
The vision of Trains North is to open up the currently non-operational rail line from Armidale to Wallangarra for train services for travellers, freight and heritage trains.
The meeting was attended by about 20 people including Councillors Peter Murphy and Greg Sauer.
She said trains will be beneficial for improved access to medical facilities.
Affected vulnerable groups include the elderly, sick, people with different abilities, unemployed, and senior citizens who cannot drive.
People with appointments in Armidale or Queensland also have limited transport to cities for specialist treatment.
Tenterfield engineer Allen Crosthwaite said this is a very exciting year with the January Armidale T/station rally.
He told ACM that the Tenterfield group is strong and growing.
"The group is growing quite significantly. More and more people are coming on board who believe that the train lines could and should be reinstated."
"I am an electrical engineer with energy experience - future energy mix, sugar milling experience, and understand big spend projects," he said.
"I'm a technical person, I can come up with technical issues and costing and the technical issues that involve viability and logistics.
"There's also the social side of the issue and this is something we are working hard towards also.
"These kinds of meetings are a way to identify train supporters and form a local Trains North group to carry forward the campaign, share information, and educate the community and media," Mr Crosthwaite said.
"There are many myths circulating in the community about the costs of restoring the rail line, the government's attitude, and the role of councils. For regional growth, we all need to work together to achieve transport justice."
"We do certainly feel as though there is a raised awareness of the reinstatement project, especially of late. It appears to growing in support and people, instead of being negative, have more of an attitude now like 'why not have a go' type thing."
Trains North are looking to organise another meeting within the next month at Glen Innes.
