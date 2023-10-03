A SERIES of restoration initiatives are underway in an attempt to rejuvenate Tenterfield Creek.
It has been made possible by a dedicated group from the Northern Tablelands chapter of OzFish Unlimted.
OzFish is Australia's only fishing conservation charity - dedicated to empowering and supporting recreational anglers and their communities to take control of the health of their rivers, lakes and estuaries.
The vital waterway faced significant challengers following a series of weather-related events and it's now on a path to recovery, breathing new life for native fish under the surface and into the community.
Tenterfield Creek was one of the many rivers across Australia which bore the brunt of the 2019 bushfires.
The devastation was made worse when the area was then flooded, which led to Tenterfield's water supply being shut off for nine months.
A hailstorm caused further damage before more bushfires hit the area in 2021 and 2022.
The OzFish Northern Tablelands Chapter volunteers have undertaken an ambitious mission to restore the creek, ensuring its ecological health and the sustained well-being of the local fish population.
OzFish members received support from the Habitat Action Grants by the NSW Department of Primary Industries' Recreational Fishing Trusts and the local Gunimma Native Nursery was also called upon and immediately begun restoration work in the area.
Earthmovers have now started repairing the riverbank to fix an erosion problem which is putting a massive sediment load in the waterway.
Thousands of native grasses are being planted to filter the water and provide insect fall for native fish and three tonnes of rocky habitat is being installed in deeper spots in the creek to provide shelter and spawning areas for the native fish.
The creek is home to a variety of fish including golden perch, Murray cod and the threatened purple spotted gudgeon .
Harry Davey, OzFish Project Officer - Northern Basin and also a local resident, said the community is getting revitalised as well as the creek.
Mr Davey said the current restoration work is a special one as it is being done to honour the memory of local landowner Merv McCasker, who was integral to helping the project get up and running. Mr McCasker died earlier this year.
"It's important for us as community members to get it completed in Merv's memory," Mr Davey said.
"He would always engage the Traditional Owners and employed young workers from BackTrack Youth Works at Tenterfield and the Moombahlene Local Aboriginal Land Council for all the work we've done out on the site.
"That's just the kind of guy he was, He's the kind of landowner we wish we had for every project. He would donate machinery and wouldn't take money for the fencing, insisting on paying for it himself."
The project is part of many undertaken by OzFish to improve the habitats of local fish species and it will ensure the health of Tenterfield Creek will be upgraded and revitalised for generations to come.
It is a joint project by OzFish and the NSW Recreational Fishing Trusts' Habitat Action Grants, with support from BCF - Boating, Camping, Fishing.
