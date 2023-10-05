AN OFFER to manage a popular tourist spot has been met with a "thanks, but no thanks" by Tenterfield councillors.
Mount Mackenzie Lookout is currently managed by the state government.
The lookout has been quarantined from a successful land claim on the surrounding area by the Moombahlene Local Aboriginal Land Council.
With that land claim complete, the Department of Crown Lands offered the management of the lookout to Tenterfield Shire Council.
But it was an offer Tenterfield Mayor Bronwyn Petrie politely refused.
"Council is not in a position to take on the responsibility of any other assets," Mayor Petrie said.
"While Mount Mackenzie is extremely important to our tourism industry, we don't want this extra financial burden.
"We're already reducing services on our current assets, so this offer from Crown Lands would be a 'thanks, but no thanks'."
The lookout is about 13 kilometres from the town and includes a barbecue area, cabana and toilet.
Weekly cleaning and servicing, currently undertaken by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, would all take staff time and resources.
Also, an audit of the site's toilet facility indicated it needed urgent repairs, with a new absorption pit and repairs to the access ramp and handrail.
"We have just laid bitumen on Kildare Road, which is a popular tourist drive beyond the lookout which was budgeted for," Mayor Petrie said.
The successful land claim by the Moombahlene Local Aboriginal Land Council means towers on that land, including one of Council's towers in and around the area would now belong to the Moombahlene people Aboriginal Land Council, with Council looking at leasing some of the towers.
The towers are used for telecommunications, television, police and emergency services, Mayor Petrie said.
Tenterfield councillors have mulled tough decisions in the past few months, including the sale of Tenterfield Airport, the Visitor Information Centre and closing the Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts.
Ratepayers were slogged with a 43 per cent rates rise earlier in the year after Council revealed it was facing a $6 million budget deficit.
