Scenic routes: 4 museums and galleries worth driving to in Victoria

Geelong Gallery. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Victoria is a state brimming with a rich tapestry of history, art, and innovation.



Now that summer is upon us, the roads beckon with promises of adventures and hidden gems.



For those who have an appetite for beauty, knowledge, and a dash of nostalgia, there's no better way to spend these sun-drenched days than by taking a drive to some of the state's most captivating museums and galleries.



These aren't just any old museums or galleries; they're scenic destinations with an even better journey. While these museums are slightly out of the way, we promise you the drive will be worth it.

1. Geelong Gallery

Situated in one of Victoria's most charming coastal cities, the Geelong Gallery is a beacon for art enthusiasts. Established in 1896, it holds the distinction of being one of the oldest and most prestigious regional galleries in Australia.



A drive to Geelong is a delightful experience in itself, with the road offering scenic views of the coastline and inviting beaches.



Upon reaching the gallery, visitors are treated to a diverse collection that spans centuries, from colonial masters to contemporary prodigies.



Its regularly rotating exhibitions ensure that there's always something fresh to witness, making it a place that is definitely worth multiple visits.



The gallery's long dedication to both national and local artists offers a harmonious blend of familiar and undiscovered talents.

2. National Holden Motor Museum

For car fanatics and those intrigued by Australia's automotive history, the National Holden Motor Museum in Echuca is a treasure trove. Holden, a name synonymous with Australian motoring, finds a fitting tribute in this museum.



As you make the drive to Echuca, which offers a mix of sprawling farmlands and serene river views, you might even reminisce about the days when used car finance options made owning a piece of this iconic brand a dream come true for many.



Boasting a collection that spans the entire lineage of Holden cars, the museum narrates the brand's journey from its inception to its iconic status today.



Gleaming cars, from the vintage classics to the modern marvels, are displayed with pride, each with its unique story.



Interactive exhibits and well-informed guides ensure that visitors not only appreciate the beauty of these machines but also understand the innovation and vision behind them.



Whether you're a car enthusiast or just someone looking to delve into a significant chapter of Australia's industrial history, the museum promises an enriching experience.

3. Alexandra Timber Tramway and Museum

Tucked away in the beautiful landscapes of Alexandra, this museum is a testament to Victoria's rich timber history.



The drive leading up to it weaves through dense forests, a fitting prelude to what awaits. At the Alexandra Timber Tramway and Museum, history comes alive. Visitors are taken on a journey back in time when timber tramways were the arteries of the state's logging industry.



The museum is not just a static display of antiquities; it's an immersive experience. Live demonstrations, working exhibits, and the chance to ride on a restored timber tram make it a hands-on encounter with the past.



The dedicated volunteers, many of whom have personal ties to the timber industry, bring authenticity to the stories and descriptions, enriching the visitor experience manifold.



For those looking to combine education with entertainment, this destination is a must-visit. And it works great for a family trip too!

4. Ned Kelly Museum and Homestead

Victoria's history is not complete without delving into the life and times of its most infamous bushranger, Ned Kelly.



Just a couple of hours drive away from Melbourne's CBD,(2.25 hours to be exact), nestled amidst the rolling landscapes, is the Ned Kelly Museum & Homestead, a shrine to Australia's most debated and iconic outlaw.



The journey to the museum is as enriching as the destination itself, with winding roads showcasing Victoria's scenic beauty.



Once at the museum, visitors are plunged into the late 1800s, into the world of the Kelly Gang.



The museum meticulously chronicles Ned Kelly's life, from his early days to the gang's notorious criminal escapades and eventually to his capture and execution.



Authentic artefacts, personal belongings, and detailed accounts bring to life the complex character of Ned Kelly - a hero to some and a villain to others.



Adjacent to the museum, the recreated homestead offers a genuine glimpse into the Kelly family's domestic life.



Stepping into the homestead is like travelling back in time, offering an understanding of the challenges and intricacies of life during that era. It's not just about the man but about the environment and the circumstances that shaped him.



There's no better way to indulge in both leisure and learning than by taking a scenic drive to explore these historical and artistic havens.

