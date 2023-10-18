5 beds | 2 baths | 6 cars
Welcome to "Weiroaka" - a stunning property that offers the perfect blend of country living and modern comfort.
This sprawling estate is set on a 239 acres of land (96.77 hectares), making it an ideal opportunity for those seeking a grazing property with endless potential, cultivation and water security with a 186 megalitre irrigation licence from Tenterfield Creek.
This spacious property boasts a three-bedroom homestead with a renovated kitchen and home office.
The worker's cottage has two bedrooms, a kitchen, and bathroom with ample space for guests.
With a three-bay shed and three carport spaces, there is plenty of room for secure parking and storage for a comfortable rural lifestyle.
The property's grazing land is a haven for nature and livestock enthusiasts.
Imagine waking up to breathtaking views of rolling hills and pastures, it's a picturesque backdrop for a dream rural life.
Whether you're looking to raise livestock, cultivate crops, or simply enjoy the serenity of the countryside, this property offers endless possibilities.
