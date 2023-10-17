A WORKSHOP aimed at helping children with trauma will be held in Tenterfield on Monday, October 23.
Parents, teachers and carers are welcome to attend the course, which is free.
"There's a lot of trauma that happens early in life and it would be good to support parents with that," Centacare's family support program facilitator Pedro Sousa said.
"Traumatised children go to school and they can be inattentive, so they get into trouble.
"But they need help and this workshop uses PACE and therapeutic parenting to help overcome that."
PACE stands for playfulness, acceptance, curiosity and empathy, Mr Sousa said.
"Children who are traumatised are often missing out on these vital connections.
"Using PACE, a child can feel more connected and let others start to see them, or get closer emotionally.
"They can start to trust."
Ms Sousa has conducted a number of workshops for helping traumatised children across the New England and is planning more workshops in Glen Innes and Inverell next year.
The Helping Children with Trauma course will focus on:
The workshop will be held between 10.30am and 2.30pm
at the Tenterfield Family and Youth Support Service centre in Manners Street, Tenterfield.
Centacare requires each participant to complete a registration form before the start of the course; ring Centacare on 1800 372 826.
