A BOOST to regional education will be more important to the economy than roads and infrastructure.
That is according to former Nationals MP and education minister Adrian Piccoli who is highlighting a need for change as he travels into rural areas.
He was the guest speaker at the The Henry Parkes Oration at Tenterfield on October 21.
His session is called 'Valuing regional education: an economic as well as a social imperative.'
"The biggest boost to regional economies won't come from inland rail or higher grain prices- it will come from closing the educational gap between rural and regional schools and metropolitan schools," Mr Piccoli said.
"You have to look at how much it would save the Australian economy if we were able to bridge that gap.
"Our research shows it would be the equivalent of what the tourism industry brings in each year.
"That's $55 billion, so there is a strong argument that the investment would be worth more to the economy than infrastructure.
"I'm not saying don't build roads, roads are great, but is it worth having that with no job to go to?
"Same with the Inland Rail, I know it's really important for some people, I just wish there was half that amount of time spent talking about education."
Mr Piccoli was Director of UNSW's Gonski Institute for Education, established in 2018 with a mission to address growing inequality in Australian education as well as improve access for students to high-quality education wherever they may live or go to school.
He was made a Fellow of the Australian Council for Educational Leaders in 2017, and published his first book, 12 Ways Your Child Can Get the Best Out of School, in 2019.
The Henry Parkes Foundation and the Friends of the Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts organised getting him to Tenterfield.
Students, teachers and people across the community turned out to hear him in person.
"I don't think we realise how much of a drag on the economy the gap in education is causing," Mr Piccoli said.
"Then you have the social implications of having a more educated workforce.
"Higher education and people in better jobs leads to less people in prisons and anti-social behaviour.
"I make these sorts of arguments because as a former minister I know you're competing with other departments for funding.
"We spend a fraction on education research compared to what we spend on health research.
"It's about policy and research and we just don't seem to have the intellectual firepower towards education.
"People in treasury and finance probably don't think about education as much because they look at it as a social issue and not an economic problem.
"My talks are all about highlighting the economic problems and what impact that has on the population."
