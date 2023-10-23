Tenterfield Star
Home/News/Local News
Education

Adrian Piccoli speaks at the The Henry Parkes Oration at Tenterfield

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated October 23 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BOOST to regional education will be more important to the economy than roads and infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tenterfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.