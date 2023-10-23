DISASTER assistance is now available to Inverell and Tenterfield communities recovering from severe bushfires.
The aid is for bushfires from October 13 onwards.
It is a joint initiative from the state and federal governments.
"The Australian Government is supporting impacted communities with this early assistance, so recovery can begin as soon as possible for those directly affected," Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said.
"While we move quickly to activate this early assistance, we also continue to work alongside the NSW Government to collect information and fully understand the impact of these fires."
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said bushfire impacted communities, landowners, farmers, and primary producers would be supported in their clean-up and recovery.
"The NSW Government is committed to seeing communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible, which is why we've worked swiftly to make sure directly impacted people can access this funding and start their recovery," Mr Dib said.
"We remain dedicated to NSW communities in the face of hazards and will be there long before a disaster strikes and long after the disaster has passed."
Assistance includes:
For information relating to financial assistance, replacing lost documents, location of your nearest recovery centre and more, contact Service NSW on 137788.
To apply for a concessional loan or primary producer grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593.
Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au
